Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 403.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,731 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.26% of MidCap Financial Investment worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 30,262 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the third quarter valued at $1,255,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 66,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ MFIC opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.49. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $16.36.

MidCap Financial Investment Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.

MidCap Financial Investment Profile

(Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

