Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIVE. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Five Below from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Five Below from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Five Below from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.15.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $105.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.07 and its 200 day moving average is $92.81. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.26. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $843.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

