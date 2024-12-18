Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TKO. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in TKO Group by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TKO Group by 491.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of TKO Group by 39.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 12,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell bought 31,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.03 per share, with a total value of $4,452,924.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,674,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,803,953.66. This trade represents a 1.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel bought 60,208 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $8,653,695.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,734,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,303,996.90. The trade was a 3.60 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 337,447 shares of company stock worth $48,133,224. Corporate insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TKO opened at $147.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.35 and a 12 month high of $149.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.96.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $681.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.12 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. TKO Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on TKO Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TKO Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.79.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

