Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.12 Million Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 37,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,162,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,720,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $598,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,906,507.65. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Argus raised Ameren to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ameren from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ameren

Ameren Trading Down 0.1 %

AEE opened at $88.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 63.06%.

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.