Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.13 Million Position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,502 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.18% of Tri-Continental worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 16.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the third quarter worth $269,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Tri-Continental by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 10.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tri-Continental Price Performance

Tri-Continental stock opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.28. Tri-Continental Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.82.

Tri-Continental Cuts Dividend

About Tri-Continental

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 3.3%.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

