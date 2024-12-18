Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,034 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $338.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $373.62 and a 200-day moving average of $391.93. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $331.22 and a 1-year high of $495.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.06. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $443.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.38.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

