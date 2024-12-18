Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,194 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,461,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,957 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,129,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,772,000 after purchasing an additional 284,359 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $23,247,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 505.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 282,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,719,000 after buying an additional 235,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,031,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $97.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.08 and a 200-day moving average of $90.15. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $64.17 and a 52 week high of $98.76.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.