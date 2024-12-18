Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 763.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 302,091 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HE. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,888,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 638,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 120,208 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7,986.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,340,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,633 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 133,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 60,335 shares in the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $14.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HE opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.53. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $18.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $983.38 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.