Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FN. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 4.7% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of FN opened at $231.67 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $159.69 and a 1-year high of $278.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.92.
FN has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.14.
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
