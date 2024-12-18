Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 573,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,745,000 after buying an additional 12,207 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 79,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 253,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,946,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 417,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BIP opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.50 and a beta of 1.05. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.13.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently -426.32%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

