Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 285,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,478,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,830,000 after purchasing an additional 53,600 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,374,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,080 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,615,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 17.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,379,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after buying an additional 204,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,077,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,848,000 after buying an additional 82,449 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 13.23 and a quick ratio of 12.34. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $15.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 99.23 and a beta of 1.33.

About Dynavax Technologies

(Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.