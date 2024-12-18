Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 4,509 Shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.29% of AB Ultra Short Income ETF worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $535,000.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance

AB Ultra Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.18 and a one year high of $50.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.58.

About AB Ultra Short Income ETF

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

