Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 38.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,435 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ExlService were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the third quarter worth $2,858,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService during the third quarter worth $1,543,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the third quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of ExlService by 28.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 230,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after buying an additional 50,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ExlService

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $160,562.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,249. This represents a 20.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $4,145,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,290,240 shares in the company, valued at $53,480,448. This trade represents a 7.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 426,458 shares of company stock worth $18,720,514. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Price Performance

ExlService stock opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.16 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.27.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $472.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXLS. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

