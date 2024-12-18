Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Position in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,043 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PINK. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Simplify Health Care ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 649,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,324,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Simplify Health Care ETF by 123.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 402,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,216,000 after buying an additional 222,391 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 221,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after buying an additional 140,061 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,367,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 48,462 shares during the period.

Simplify Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PINK stock opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. Simplify Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $26.16 and a twelve month high of $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $127.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.80.

About Simplify Health Care ETF

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

