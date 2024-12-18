Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.28% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOG. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOG opened at $118.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $94.96 and a 1-year high of $124.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.