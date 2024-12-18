Stifel Financial Corp Sells 130,286 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,286 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 67.4% during the third quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 1,002,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 403,554 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 28.5% during the third quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 10,736 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 68.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 25,180 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its stake in Paramount Global by 66.9% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 19,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of PARA opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $16.30.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -2.43%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.