Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,393 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 489.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 14.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 752.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Robert Half by 8.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Insider Activity at Robert Half

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $76,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,248.50. This represents a 7.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of RHI stock opened at $74.15 on Wednesday. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.50. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Robert Half had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Robert Half’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 77.37%.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Further Reading

