Stifel Financial Corp Sells 2,254 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in LKQ in the third quarter valued at $45,733,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 451.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,758 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 552.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,236,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,412,000 after buying an additional 1,046,805 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in LKQ by 7.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,944,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $496,772,000 after buying an additional 875,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in LKQ by 39.8% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,067,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,589,000 after buying an additional 873,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $53.68.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.15%. LKQ’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 44.78%.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

