Stifel Financial Corp Sells 3,051 Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.67% of MoneyLion worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in MoneyLion by 63.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter worth about $40,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MoneyLion by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in MoneyLion by 3,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ML. Oppenheimer upgraded MoneyLion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down from $109.00) on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 16,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total value of $1,454,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,025 shares in the company, valued at $60,958,821. The trade was a 2.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chris Sugden sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $2,155,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,062,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,609,181.10. This represents a 2.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,538 shares of company stock worth $8,899,202. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Price Performance

MoneyLion stock opened at $86.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.84 and its 200-day moving average is $62.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.91 million, a PE ratio of 392.23 and a beta of 3.08. MoneyLion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $106.82.

MoneyLion Profile

(Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.