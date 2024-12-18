Stifel Financial Corp Sells 4,388 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 49,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $38.94.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

