Stifel Financial Corp Trims Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,227 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.19% of Sandstorm Gold worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 1.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 302,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 109,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 24,260 shares during the period. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAND opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average is $5.72. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $44.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.70 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 20.46%. Analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAND shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

