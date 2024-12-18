Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Position Reduced by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,216 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 58.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 47.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 16,433 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 12.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 19,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE SLF opened at $59.54 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $62.85. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.43.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.621 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLF shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Sun Life Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

