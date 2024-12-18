Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its holdings in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Superior Group of Companies worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 148.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 44.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Superior Group of Companies

In related news, Director Andrew D. Demott, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 205,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,185.92. This represents a 5.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Superior Group of Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ SGC opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.59 million, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.72.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.03 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.47%.

Superior Group of Companies Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

