The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,350 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in AES were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 4.6% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 388,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of AES by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 73,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of AES by 15.9% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the second quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AES by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.30.

AES Stock Performance

NYSE:AES opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 48.61%.

About AES

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.