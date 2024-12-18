The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $69,000 in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,940 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in FutureFuel by 612.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 352,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 303,038 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 76.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,136 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 671,144 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in FutureFuel by 203.9% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 138,373 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 92,848 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in FutureFuel by 27.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,238 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FF opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. FutureFuel Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. FutureFuel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other FutureFuel news, CEO Roeland Polet bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $51,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,100. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

