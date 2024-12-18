The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.54 and traded as high as $28.37. The Weir Group shares last traded at $28.30, with a volume of 4,000 shares trading hands.

The Weir Group Stock Up 4.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average is $26.54.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

