TKG Advisors LLC Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

TKG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,346 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.4% of TKG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Westpark Capital boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.15.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 480,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,056,016.72. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,025,289.60. The trade was a 14.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,628,156 shares of company stock valued at $197,995,077 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $130.39 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.63.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.