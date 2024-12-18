TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 9.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,830,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $744,663,000 after acquiring an additional 161,743 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 21.1% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 332,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,929,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in TopBuild in the third quarter worth about $114,220,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TopBuild by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,927,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TopBuild by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,955,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. Evercore ISI lowered TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $443.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.38.

TopBuild Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BLD opened at $338.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $331.22 and a 1 year high of $495.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $373.62 and a 200-day moving average of $391.93.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.95 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.