TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Position Raised by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRU. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,468,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,250,000 after purchasing an additional 674,187 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,308,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,951,000 after purchasing an additional 140,952 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,540,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in TransUnion by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.06.

TransUnion Stock Down 2.1 %

TRU stock opened at $98.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 85.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.60. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $63.03 and a 12 month high of $113.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.36.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.52%.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, Director George M. Awad sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,600. This represents a 30.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $261,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,432.01. This represents a 5.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,590 shares of company stock worth $2,084,633. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

