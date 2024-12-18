UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its stake in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 223.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Bel Fuse from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Bel Fuse in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

In other Bel Fuse news, VP Joseph Francis Berry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $80,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at $644,246.90. This trade represents a 11.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Dawson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,704.80. This represents a 9.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $91.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.00. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.74 and a 52-week high of $91.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.42%.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

