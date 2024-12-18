UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 1.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 34.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,722,000 after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $132.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $718.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.35. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.68 and a 1-year high of $141.17.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently -1.40%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MLAB shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Mesa Laboratories from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mesa Laboratories

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 2,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $286,095.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,794.56. This trade represents a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.