UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 8,331 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,331 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 200.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 375.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $53.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.69. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $83.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.78.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $894.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.94 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

