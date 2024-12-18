UDR (NYSE:UDR) Now Covered by Barclays

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2024

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDRFree Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UDR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on UDR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UDR

UDR Stock Performance

NYSE:UDR opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. UDR has a twelve month low of $34.19 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 120.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.87.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 459.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in UDR during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in UDR during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in UDR in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.