UDR (NYSE:UDR) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UDR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on UDR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

UDR Stock Performance

UDR Dividend Announcement

NYSE:UDR opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. UDR has a twelve month low of $34.19 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 120.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 459.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in UDR during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in UDR during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in UDR in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

