United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 51.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,283 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,656 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth approximately $440,000. HTLF Bank raised its stake in United Rentals by 6.2% during the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 1,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 33.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS raised its stake in United Rentals by 5.4% during the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 5,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. The trade was a 30.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of URI stock opened at $758.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $533.70 and a 1-year high of $896.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $832.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $750.33.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.03%.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $770.00.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

