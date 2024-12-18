Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 343.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Unity Software by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 308.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE U opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $43.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.14.

In related news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $4,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,248,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,427,517.92. The trade was a 5.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $67,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,394,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,084,880.65. This trade represents a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 512,669 shares of company stock worth $11,225,869 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Unity Software from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Unity Software from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie upped their target price on Unity Software from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Unity Software from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.35.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

