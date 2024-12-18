Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Position Trimmed by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 275,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,847,000 after acquiring an additional 14,726 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,237,000 after purchasing an additional 80,162 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 126,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Universal Display by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Universal Display by 1,347.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OLED shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Universal Display from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.63.

Universal Display Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $155.85 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $237.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.08.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $161.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.98% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Insider Transactions at Universal Display

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte acquired 742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $180.89 per share, for a total transaction of $134,220.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 122,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,135,871.08. This represents a 0.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

