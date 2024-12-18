Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.52% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 6,990.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 375.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 71.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.57 million, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.72. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $32.27 and a 12 month high of $47.30.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 224.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

