Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total transaction of $769,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,292.84. This represents a 15.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $320,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,822.56. This trade represents a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,914 shares of company stock worth $7,998,745 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $72.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $43.65 and a twelve month high of $77.63.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Unum Group had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

