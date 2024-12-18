Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 73.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,333 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTR. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 121,248 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $8,022,980.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $65,291,063.89. The trade was a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VTR stock opened at $60.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.29, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.36. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $67.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,058.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ventas from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

