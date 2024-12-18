Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 31,562 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) by 69.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,562 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter worth $33,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in GoodRx in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Stock Down 2.8 %

GDRX opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -148.67, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.29. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on GoodRx in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoodRx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.37.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

