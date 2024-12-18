Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Visteon in the third quarter worth about $230,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Visteon by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Visteon by 11.8% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 259,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,728,000 after purchasing an additional 27,403 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Visteon in the third quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA grew its stake in Visteon by 44.3% in the third quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $89.69 on Wednesday. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $86.27 and a 12 month high of $131.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.37. Visteon had a return on equity of 46.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Visteon from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on Visteon

Visteon Profile

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.