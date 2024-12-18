Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Rating Increased to Buy at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00.

Vitesse Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTS opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. Vitesse Energy has a 12-month low of $19.63 and a 12-month high of $28.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $772.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Vitesse Energy alerts:

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.84%.

Institutional Trading of Vitesse Energy

About Vitesse Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 267.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 285,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 207,831 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,430,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 910,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after buying an additional 144,166 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after buying an additional 119,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 179,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 106,927 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesse Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesse Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.