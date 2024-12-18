Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Rating Increased to Buy at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00.
Vitesse Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:VTS opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. Vitesse Energy has a 12-month low of $19.63 and a 12-month high of $28.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $772.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.84%.
Institutional Trading of Vitesse Energy
About Vitesse Energy
Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.
Featured Articles
