Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vontier were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Vontier by 305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 902,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,473,000 after buying an additional 679,651 shares during the period. Stanley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the second quarter valued at about $17,954,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,356,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,510,000 after acquiring an additional 415,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,011,000 after acquiring an additional 277,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average of $36.59.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.23 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 45.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.44.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

