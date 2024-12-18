Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 6,055 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of CSX by 149.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CSX by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 467,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after buying an additional 80,423 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in CSX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,374,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,521,000 after buying an additional 24,430 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,095,000 after buying an additional 77,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at about $867,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $32.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average is $34.09. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

