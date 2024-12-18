Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires New Position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 150,632 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth $84,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ASPN opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.93. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $33.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,297.00 and a beta of 2.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Aerogels

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,902,550.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,709.20. This trade represents a 11.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ASPN has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.70.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

