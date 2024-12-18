Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires Shares of 130,200 Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 130,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,187,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.42% of Origin Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OBK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 5.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 12.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OBK stock opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.61. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.69 and a 52 week high of $37.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $160.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.40 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.