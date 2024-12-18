Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,946 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Illumina by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 426 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Illumina from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Illumina from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.95.

Illumina Trading Down 0.9 %

Illumina stock opened at $143.12 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.