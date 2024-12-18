Wellington Management Group LLP Has $2.38 Million Position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.30% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KSA stock opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $770.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.58. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $45.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.53.

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

