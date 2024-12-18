Wellington Management Group LLP Has $2.69 Million Holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 58.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,158 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in TKO Group by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 491.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in TKO Group by 39.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in TKO Group during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TKO Group by 12,275.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel bought 60,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $8,653,695.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,734,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,303,996.90. This trade represents a 3.60 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell purchased 31,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.03 per share, for a total transaction of $4,452,924.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,674,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,803,953.66. This trade represents a 1.91 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 337,447 shares of company stock valued at $48,133,224 in the last three months. Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TKO opened at $147.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.35 and a 1 year high of $149.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of -350.83 and a beta of 1.09.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.28). TKO Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $681.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. TKO Group’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TKO shares. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TKO Group from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TKO Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.79.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

