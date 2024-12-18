Wellington Management Group LLP Has $3.22 Million Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 70.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,074 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MOO stock opened at $68.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.69. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $76.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.